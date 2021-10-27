The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

KHC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,632. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

