The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

