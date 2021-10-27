The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $1.28 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00021129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00080624 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

