Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.09 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $23.370-$23.370 EPS.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $603.55.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.49 on Wednesday, hitting $622.83. 8,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,170. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average is $516.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

