Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128.94 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $128.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00106699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00428002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

