Third Point LLC Acquires 5,121,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Third Point LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 931.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121,000 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned about 1.44% of CoStar Group worth $469,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $9.41 on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. 45,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

