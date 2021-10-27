Third Point LLC Has $230.30 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 1.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DuPont de Nemours worth $230,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 34,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,268. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

