Third Point LLC Has $418.50 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Uber Technologies worth $418,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 874,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,841,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

