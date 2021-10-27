Third Point LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Third Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.82% of TransDigm Group worth $291,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $634.95. 4,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $619.10 and its 200-day moving average is $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

