Third Point LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Third Point LLC decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for about 2.8% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Burlington Stores worth $476,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,342,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

