Thisoption Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65.00 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 203.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 46.9% against the dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $551,832.91 and $65.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

