ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $26,750.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00106220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021088 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, "

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

"

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

