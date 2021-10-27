Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. It operates through the Outdoor and Bags, and Specialty segments. The Outdoor and Bags segment offers sport and cargo carriers such as bike carriers, cargo carriers, roof racks, and water, winter, and other carriers; bags for electronic devices such as camera bags, laptop bags and mobile handheld device cases, and others; and other outdoor and bags such as RV products, Active with Kids, and sport and travel bags.

