Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0118 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $91.05 million and $25.91 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00257934 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.