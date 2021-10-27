thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TKAMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 7,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

