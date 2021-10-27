thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 2.6%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.14 ($10.75) and last traded at €9.07 ($10.67). Approximately 2,235,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.84 ($10.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.87 and its 200 day moving average is €9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.50.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

