TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the September 30th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TILT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,774. TILT has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

