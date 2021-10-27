Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.77. 136,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,915. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a current ratio of 89.60. The firm has a market cap of C$792.57 million and a PE ratio of 19.16.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

