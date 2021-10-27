Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TF. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.77. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$792.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.