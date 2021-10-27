Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

TF stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.77. 109,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.48. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.94. The company has a market cap of C$792.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 89.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

