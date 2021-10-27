Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 23,675 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 3.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 450,350 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 753.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 106,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 94,166 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.82. 183,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $114.33 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

