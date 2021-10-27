Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.13% of frontdoor worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 3,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

