Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.4% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $21.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

