Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Buys 124,256 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,256 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.75% of GAN worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $617.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.19. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,335 shares of company stock worth $2,255,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

