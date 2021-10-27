Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $20.33 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $169.68. 237,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515,481. The firm has a market cap of $308.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.53.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

