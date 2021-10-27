Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned 0.07% of Anaplan worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.62. 14,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,592. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.