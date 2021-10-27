Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $895,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.