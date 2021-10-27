Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor accounts for 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FND traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $132.66. 7,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,097. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.