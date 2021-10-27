Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases Shares of 7,496 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. 360,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,228,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $458.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

