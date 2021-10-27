Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 442,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $12.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.42. The stock had a trading volume of 564,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27. The stock has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

