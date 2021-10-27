Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for about 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

SMAR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,552. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

