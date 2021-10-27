Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,709. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

