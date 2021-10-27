Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Titanium Company Profile
