Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Titanium has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

