TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.
X has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.57.
X stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$134.22. 62,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,193. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.18. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
