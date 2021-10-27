TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.57.

X stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$134.22. 62,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,193. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.18. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.1899996 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

