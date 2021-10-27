Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 3.6%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

