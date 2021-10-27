TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 14.1% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $124,032.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.53 or 1.00001016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00587317 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004206 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

