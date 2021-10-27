TOKPIE (TKP) Price Up 111.7% Over Last Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 111.7% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $720,359.48 and approximately $14,659.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

