Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPZ. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.38.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,008. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.34. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.05 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

