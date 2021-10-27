Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.46

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and traded as high as $89.53. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

