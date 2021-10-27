Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,593,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 982,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

