TOWER Market Capitalization Tops $10.31 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $585,238.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

