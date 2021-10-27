Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Up 3%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.51. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The company has a market cap of $75.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

