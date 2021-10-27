TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Stamina Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Stamina Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $636.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,177. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.29.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

