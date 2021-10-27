Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.