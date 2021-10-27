Trias One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

