Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.57. 1,061,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.53. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

