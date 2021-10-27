Tripio Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $587,131.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

