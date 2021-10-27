TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.89

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 344183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.