TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $346,328.21 and $21,588.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

