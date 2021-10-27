Truist Securities Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 79,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 153.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

